Trump Adds Alaska, Utah Victories in Near Super Tuesday Sweep

Former President Donald Trump swept to victory in statewide nominating contests across the country Tuesday, setting up a historic rematch with President Joe Biden in November's general election.

Trump won the Republican votes in 14 of 15 states – including delegate-rich California and Texas – brushing aside former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, his last remaining rival.

Trump picked up victories in both Alaska and Utah overnight.

Haley's only win of the night came in Vermont, and she planned a 10 a.m. address on her plans to end her campaign in her hometown of Charleston, South Carolina.

Trump's commanding performance on Super Tuesday, when more than one-third of Republican delegates were up for grabs, means he has all but clinched his third consecutive presidential nomination despite facing a litany of criminal charges.

Trump and Biden quickly trained their focus on each other as the results became clear. In a victory speech at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Trump focused on Biden's immigration policies and called him the "worst president" in history.

"Our cities are being overrun with migrant crime," he said, though crime data does not support that assertion.

Biden again cast Trump as a threat to American democracy.

"Tonight's results leave the American people with a clear choice: Are we going to keep moving forward or will we allow Donald Trump to drag us backwards into the chaos, division, and darkness that defined his term in office?" he said in a statement.

Biden did suffer one loss, in the small U.S. territory of American Samoa, where entrepreneur Jason Palmer won 51 votes to Biden's 40, according to the American Samoa Democratic Party.

Immigration and the economy were leading concerns for Republican voters, exit polls showed.

A majority of Republican voters backed deporting illegal immigrants.