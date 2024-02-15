Trump Hits Biden Over East Palestine Visit

Former President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform Wednesday to derail President Biden's upcoming visit to East Palestine, Ohio, the site of the Norfolk Southern train accident of Feb. 3, 2023.

"Biden should have gone there a long time ago — for him to go now is an insult to those who live and work in East Palestine, and the Great State of Ohio, itself," Trump wrote. "I can't believe anyone wants him there?"

Trump visited the site and met with local leaders a few weeks following the incident in 2023. Biden is planning to make his appearance Friday, over one year after the accident, and plans to make accountability on behalf of Norfolk Southern a centerpiece of his visit, according to the official White House statement.

"I know he doesn't want to be there, and even he knows he is making a mistake, because he is pandering to people who are smart, politically savvy and, unfortunately, badly hurt by Biden's in-actions and lack of caring," Trump continued. "It will be so interesting to see how they meet and greet this FRAUD, and the THUGS that surround him!"

The Biden administration's perceived lack of compassion was met with consistent criticism throughout 2023 as the president opted to visit other disaster inflicted areas such as Maui and Florida, the sites of the devastating brush fires and Hurricane Idalia respectively.

Earlier this month, independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he was going to be representing the East Palestine residents for any upcoming civil litigation.

"As an attorney, I'm representing East Palestine victims," he posted on X. "As President, I will represent ALL Americans so that this kind of accident never happens again."