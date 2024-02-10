Trump Hails 'Bad' Biden Border Bailout Is 'Dead,' for Now

The Senate border bill to bail out President Joe Biden's unwinding of the Trump administration's border security policies is "dead" for now, but former President Donald Trump says the only way to secure the border will be voting him back into the White House.

"You give illegals taxpayer-funded lawyers, so they have millions of dollars in this agreement, in this deal, which we by the way killed," Trump told the NRA Great American Outdoor Show Presidential Forum in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, a key battleground state in the 2024 presidential election.

"I think we killed it. I think it's dead."

Still, "bad bills" and massive Democrat-spending plans could also come back if voters do not bring Trump back into the White House, he added in a speech that lasted almost an hour and 20 minutes.

"But you can never say it because bad bills always come back to life, because these guys make a lot of money with bad bills," Trump added. "But they give millions, tens of millions of dollars that's down there to lawyers to represent the illegal immigrants that come into our country.

"It's not even believable."

Not only is border security the No. 1 voting issue for Republicans in the early primary state's exit polling, but Trump has also made it the No. 1 contrast between his candidacy and Biden's reelection campaign.