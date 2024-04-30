WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: donald trump | israel | iran | terrorist | proxies | war | middle east

Trump: My Admin Would Defend Israel Against Iran

Tuesday, 30 April 2024 10:49 AM EDT

The U.S. under a second Trump administration would "be there" to help Israel defend itself against Iran, former President Donald Trump told Time magazine in an exclusive interview.

Despite promoting what Time termed an overall foreign policy based on "transactional isolationism," Trump made it clear he would back Israel against Iran.

"If they attack Israel, yes, we would be there," Trump told Time.

The former president added he now believes a two-state solution, with a Palestinian state neighboring Israel in peace, is increasingly unlikely after Hamas' Oct. 7 attack and massacre and Israel's retaliatory war.

"There was a time when I thought two-state could work," he said. "Now I think two-state is going to be very, very tough."

Trump, running to unseat President Joe Biden in November's general election, criticized Israel's handling of its war against the Hamas terrorists, who also took nearly 250 hostages  Oct. 7.

He called for Israel to "get it over with."

The former president appeared to levy criticism on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for failing to prevent Hamas' attack.

"It happened on his watch," Trump said.

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee, once a close ally with Netanyahu, also told Time that he "had a bad experience with Bibi."

According to Trump, a January 2020 U.S. operation to kill a top Iranian general was supposed to be a joint attack until Netanyahu backed out at the last minute.

"That was something I never forgot," Trump told the magazine.

