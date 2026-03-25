Trump Says Dems Distracting From Winning in Iran

President Donald Trump on Wednesday accused Democrats of trying to sow domestic unrest to distract from what he described as a major U.S. military success in Iran, escalating his rhetoric amid political division.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote that "Radical Left, Country Hating Democrats" were trying to create "inner chaos" in the U.S.

He argued that the effort was aimed at diverting attention from what he characterized as a decisive American victory.

"They hate seeing us WIN so completely and decisively, but the American public sees what is going on," Trump wrote, concluding the message with "AMERICA FIRST!"

His comments come as he has repeatedly portrayed U.S. actions involving Iran as highly successful, often framing the situation as a clear and decisive outcome.

Meanwhile, Iran on Wednesday dismissed an American plan to pause the war in the Middle East and launched more attacks on Israel and Gulf Arab countries, including an assault that sparked a large fire at Kuwait International Airport.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt insisted the U.S. and Iran are in talks, even as Iranian officials deny it.

"Talks continue. They are productive, as the president said on Monday, and they continue to be," Leavitt said at a White House briefing Wednesday.

Leavitt warned that if talks with Iran don't produce the desired outcome, the president "will ensure they are hit harder than they have ever been hit before."

Some elements of the U.S. ceasefire proposal had been long-standing sticking points, including Iran's refusal to discuss its ballistic missile program or its support for regional terrorists.

Iran views those issues as central to its security posture.

Its ability to control passage through the Strait of Hormuz represents one of its biggest strategic advantages.

Democrats have not issued a uniform response to Trump's latest remarks, though critics have previously pushed back on similar statements, disputing both his characterization of U.S. military action and his claims about domestic political dynamics.