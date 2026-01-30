Trump Signs Executive Order for IndyCar Race in D.C.

President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order directing the Interior and Transportation departments to move quickly toward staging an IndyCar street race in Washington, D.C., this summer as part of events marking the nation's 250th birthday.

The order instructs the agencies, working "in coordination with the Mayor," to design a route near the National Mall that "will showcase the majesty of our great city as drivers navigate a track around our iconic national monuments."

It also calls on the departments to "expeditiously" secure permits and approvals needed to hold the race, the White House said.

The event is expected to be called the "America250 Grand Prix," with IndyCar saying it plans to host the race the weekend of Aug. 21-23 in coordination with the Trump administration and the office of D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

IndyCar owner Roger Penske, in a statement reported by NBC News, said the president had given the sport "an incredible distinction" and called the planned event "a truly memorable" celebration of "patriotism, innovation and excellence."

Bowser said she was "thrilled to welcome the Freedom 250 to the Nation's Capital this August."

The race weekend would boost hotels and restaurants and spotlight the city as a destination for major sports events, she added.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, and Fox Sports CEO Eric Shanks also released statements praising the anticipated race.

Duffy said, "Freedom doesn't ring, it revs!"

Beyond the compressed timeline of planning a downtown street race in a matter of months, the effort could face practical and legal hurdles.

Advertising is banned on Capitol grounds, while IndyCar vehicles and signage typically feature sponsorships.

Congress would likely need to pass legislation to allow it, considering the advertising ban.

People acquainted with the outreach said the proposal has been shared with aides to the four top congressional leaders, Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

Democrats, however, have cited concerns about security and logistics for the race, and have voiced concerns that the event could place too much strain on Capitol Police and on the capital's congested roads.

A White House official said the administration does not believe congressional approval is needed and is working on solutions to address advertising issues, primarily through the Transportation Department.

A spokesperson for Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, the District's nonvoting House delegate, said last week Norton would defer to the mayor and would work to clear federal hurdles if Bowser supports the race.

The executive order also calls for coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration to permit unmanned aircraft systems and aerial photography to enhance public enjoyment while protecting nearby government facilities.

Under the order, Interior and Transportation have 14 days to designate a route suitable for an IndyCar street race and to ensure roads, trails, or bridges used for the course are properly maintained.

The order notes the Interior Department may treat the race as a "special event" under National Park Service rules for the National Capital Region, and it authorizes the transportation secretary to use available funds to help facilitate the race, consistent with applicable law.