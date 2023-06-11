Trump: 'If We Don't Win This Election, Our Country Is Finished'

Former President Donald Trump did not hold back Sunday, denouncing the weakness of chief political rivals, including former Attorney General Bill Barr, special counsel Jack Smith, and President Joe Biden.

"We need strength in our country now," Trump told "The Roger Stone Show" on WABC Radio on Sunday. "Our country is being taken away from us. Our country is going communist; it's going Marxist; and it's going really bad.

"The people of our country aren't that way, but the people running it are. And we need strength at this point, and everyone's afraid to do anything."

Trump added a warning amid his 37-count indictment, criticism from Barr for his handling of documents, and what critics call Biden's prosecutorial attack on his chief political rival.

"If we don't win this election, I think our country is finished," Trump told former campaign adviser Roger Stone.

On the topic of the indictment, for which he will be arraigned Tuesday, Trump blasted the Biden administration's Justice Department for weaponizing the executive branch in an "election interference" campaign.

"They did it because they're not polling," Trump told Stone. "I don't know how they can poll, because the country's going to hell."

The country has gone "corrupt" and is proving it with the indictment of the sitting president's chief political rival while he has a Justice Department potentially ignoring allegations of bribery, Trump warned.

"We're living in a very corrupt country," he said. "We're really living in a very corrupt country, but we'll change it around, Roger. We'll make America great again."

Trump called the prosecutor Smith a "bully" who has "had a lot of losses" on his legal resume.

"This thing is a disgrace and virtually everybody other than a lowlife like Bill Barr, who I, as you know, I terminated because he was gutless," Trump said. "He wouldn't do what you're supposed to do. But everybody says this is a disgraceful indictment.

"It shouldn't happen. It was done for political reasons. But it was done, I guess, to cover up a massive crime that's now being revealed by Republicans in the House."

Trump admitted hiring a "coward" like "Bill Barr was a mistake."

"I think he's a coward who didn't do his job," Trump said. "He was desperately afraid of being impeached. You remember when the Democrats were saying, 'We're going to impeach Bill Barr.' There was no reason to impeach him. But they were going to impeach Bill Barr. He was petrified of being impeached."

But, do not pin "mistakes" like Barr on him, Trump added.

"We had unbelievable people as you know, in the administration, but we also had some that we got wrong and Bill Barr was a mistake. And you know, too bad — but he was a mistake," Trump continued.

"And now he goes and he sits down — if they can find a chair for him, because it's not that easy — and he sits down and he just bloviates and it's disgraceful," Trump said. "It's actually unpatriotic. It's so bad for our country, just so bad. But, you know, he's got a lot of hatred."

Trump has no regrets about getting rid of Barr in the final weeks before Jan. 6.

"I fired him for just not doing his job," Trump said. "And, you know, he said, 'I'm not going to do this anymore.'

"I said, 'Give me a paper of resignation.'

"And he did. He gave me a paper of resignation. And then they say, 'Oh, they left.' They didn't leave. I said, 'Give it to me.'"

The U.S. needs strong leaders, not cowards, Trump concluded.

"When I talk about a slob like Bill Barr, just a stupid person in a lot of ways, this is really not the standard," Trump told Stone.

"We cannot afford to have cowards. We need strong people, because our country is going to hell."