Trump Says 'He'll Never Leave' Race, Even After Indictment

Former President Donald Trump assured supporters Saturday he will keep up the fight against political attacks, prosecutions and indictments.

"I'll never leave," Trump told reporters aboard his plane, flying from Georgia to North Carolina between his Saturday speeches, Politico reported.

"Look, if I would have left I would have left prior to the original race in 2016. That was a rough one. In theory, that was not doable."

The remarks echo those made by Trump to Newsmax White House correspondent James Rosen in March.

Trump was indicted on 37 counts by special counsel Jack Smith for President Joe Biden's Justice Department, an unprecedented indictment by a sitting president of a former president, a chief political rival, or a potential presidential general election opponent.

"These are thugs and degenerates who are after me," Trump concluded to reporters Saturday aboard his private plane, according to Politico.