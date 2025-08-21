WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Admin on Pace to Deport 400K People in 1 Year

By    |   Thursday, 21 August 2025 04:39 PM EDT

The Trump administration is deporting 1,500 people per day and is on track to deport more than 400,000 people in his first year in office, The New York Times reported.

At least 180,000 people have been deported by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement under President Donald Trump, the Times said. Deportations have increased as ICE got a massive increase in funding from the big, beautiful bill signed into law.

At its current pace, ICE would deport more than 400,000 people, a sharp increase from the 271,000 people removed last year by ICE, though far short of the 1 million goal set by the Trump administration.

The Department of Homeland Security says the total number of deportations so far under Trump is 322,000, though that figure includes people who are turned around or quickly deported at U.S. borders by Customs and Border Protection., the Times said.

ICE is using a dozen charter planes per day to conduct deportations and transport detainees, double the number used in January, according to Tom Cartwright, an immigration advocate who tracks ICE flights.

There are more than 60,000 people in custody, the Times reported. ICE has added at least 50 new detention centers since Trump took office, with more than 6,000 people being held there.

