Trump Mourns Hulk Hogan: 'MAGA All the Way'

By    |   Thursday, 24 July 2025 02:25 PM EDT

President Donald Trump on Thursday mourned wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, who died at the age of 71 at his home in Clearwater, Florida, saying the star was "MAGA all the way."

"We lost a great friend today, the 'Hulkster,'" Trump posted on his Truth Social page. "Hulk Hogan was MAGA all the way — Strong, tough, smart, but with the biggest heart."

Trump added that Hogan "gave an absolutely electric speech at the Republican National Convention" last summer and said that his remarks were "one of the highlights of the entire week."

Last July, Hogan took the stage at the convention to chants of "USA! USA! USA!" and told the crowd that Trump, then the GOP nominee, "always finds a way to win. And when he's back in our White House, America is going to start winning again!"

"He entertained fans from all over the World, and the cultural impact he had was massive," said Trump. "To his wife, Sky, and family, we give our warmest best wishes and love. Hulk Hogan will be greatly missed!"

