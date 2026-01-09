WATCH TV LIVE

President Reveals 'Happy Trump' Pin

Friday, 09 January 2026 04:46 PM EST

President Donald Trump was wearing a special lapel pin at his meeting Friday with oil company executives and Cabinet officials.

In response to a question asked by a reporter, Trump showed off his "Happy Trump" — located underneath his American flag lapel pin — which he said was given to him by someone.

"That's called a Happy Trump," Trump said while showing off the pin.

"And considering the fact that I'm never happy, I'm never satisfied, I will never be satisfied until we make America great again," Trump added.

"But we're getting pretty close," he continued. "Somebody gave it to me. I put it on."

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Friday, 09 January 2026 04:46 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

