Trump: Soros 'Desperate' to Stop Me in 2024

The George Soros "dynasty" is so "desperate" to stop him, former President Donald Trump said the left-wing billionaire and his family are shifting resources in an all-out bid to keep him from returning to the White House.

In an email sent to supporters Wednesday and signed by Trump, the former President led with a headline from the Post Millennial: "George Soros' son shifts priorities, resources to focus on defeating MAGA in 2024."

"Soros is desperate to stop us," Trump continued, "his dynasty is pouring millions into 'defeating MAGA' in 2024.

"The Soros Dynasty just revealed their new plan for 2024: spend whatever it takes to try and stop the people from having a voice in their own country."

The call to action comes after a recent Politico op-ed written by Alex Soros, a son of the billionaire activist who has deep ties to Democrats and leftist leaders.

The younger Soros chairs his father's Open Society Foundations (OSF), a globalist organization that countered Trump's America First agenda during his presidency.

"I believe a MAGA-style Republican victory in next year's U.S. presidential election could, in the end, be worse for the EU than for the U.S.," Alex Soros wrote, explaining his foundation's decision to reduce their support of liberal activism across Europe.

Soros argued that a Trump victory in 2024 "will imperil European unity and undermine the progress achieved on many fronts in response to the war in Ukraine."

"We are shifting our priorities in Europe accordingly," Alex Soros wrote. "Yes, this means we will be exiting some areas of work as we focus on today's challenges, as well as those we will face tomorrow."

The Trump fundraising letter warned Soros' move is a "desperate" attempt to load up to defeat him and attack the "MAGA" movement.

"George Soros has already spent $50 million to buy the White House in 2024 – and a Soros-linked Super PAC has also spent $75 million," Trump wrote.

"He's the SINGLE BIGGEST DONOR in American politics – of either party.

"And now, his son intends to spend millions more, all to stop our beautiful movement.

"Together, we can outraise Soros and stop his dynasty from buying the White House in 2024."

Trump said he has become a target of Soros because, as president, he "upended that status quo."

"These shadowy special interests know that our movement is the single greatest threat to their grip on power," Trump concluded.

