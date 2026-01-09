Trump Slams Gov. Newsom, LA Mayor Bass Over Rebuilding Delays

President Donald Trump ripped California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, and other state Democrat leaders for failing to expedite building permits for residents affected by last year's wildfires.

In a Truth Social post Thursday night, Trump accused "incompetent California 'Leaders,' headed by Governor Gavin Newscum," of dragging their feet while families remain unable to rebuild.

He also slammed Bass as a "traveling Mayor who likes Africa better than the USA," saying she left the state instead of staying to fight "the worst fire in California history."

Trump said the federal government has already done its part, declaring: "All Federal permits have been issued and received, long ago!!!"

A year after the devastating Southern California wildfires, the rebuilding backlog has become a crisis for homeowners and local businesses, especially those trying to navigate permit delays, insurance disputes, and the financial uncertainty of reconstruction.

ABC News, marking the anniversary of the Palisades fire, reported Thursday that many lots remain empty in Pacific Palisades despite nearly 7,000 structures being destroyed in that blaze alone.

Combined with the Eaton fire, more than 16,000 buildings were destroyed and at least 31 people were killed.

Families who fled with little more than what they could carry are still stuck in limbo, often unable to rebuild because money and approvals have been slow to arrive.

One Pacific Palisades resident told ABC's David Muir that even getting insurance funds was an exhausting, monthslong battle.

Homeowner Alessandro Vigilante said his final insurance check arrived only weeks ago, nearly a year after the fire, following extensive haggling over details that should have been settled when the policy was first written.

Ultimately, Vigilante decided to sell his lot rather than rebuild, even though the land is now worth far less than before.

For many families, that decision is increasingly common: sell, leave, and start over elsewhere, because the system is too slow, too expensive, and too uncertain.

The Los Angeles Times reported a similar paralysis on the business side, where much of Pacific Palisades' commercial core remains shuttered.

Only a handful of businesses have reopened near the historic Business Block on Sunset Boulevard, while many storefronts sit empty or destroyed.

Owners described an uphill battle, saying that because commercial properties were not included in the federal debris-clearing mission, businesses had to fund their own cleanup, navigate complex insurance claims, and apply for loans just to survive.

The Los Angeles Economic Development Corporation estimated that more than 1,800 small businesses were in the burn zones across Pacific Palisades, Malibu, and Altadena, impacting over 11,000 jobs.

Rebuilding isn't just about homes, it's about restoring a tax base, reviving employment, and reopening local services.

Developer Rick Caruso, who is investing tens of millions into reopening Palisades Village, said leaders need to do more to speed up approvals and place building inspectors closer to burn areas.

Without faster permits and clearer rebuilding timelines, the recovery risks turning into a permanent economic decline.

Trump's criticism taps into a growing frustration: Californians pay some of the highest taxes in the nation, yet when disaster strikes, red tape and bureaucratic inertia still stand in the way.