Trump Lashes Out at Fox News for 'Pushing' a 'Democrat Agenda'

Former President Donald Trump continued his rebuke of Fox News, saying the conservative network is opening the door for competition by turning to share the "Democrat agenda."

"Wow! Fox News is really pushing the Democrats and the Democrat agenda," Trump wrote Sunday night on Truth Social. "Gets worse every single day. So many Dems interviewed with only softball questions, then Republican counterparts get creamed."

Among the specific Fox News targets was a frequent foil, Karl Rove, who was a former White House deputy chief of staff in President George W. Bush's administration – a regime that frequent draws rebukes from Trump on foreign policy.

"RINO Karl Rove is unwatchable, very negative, and on all the time – has a big record of losing!" Trump's statement added.

Trump's remarks come one night after Newsmax aired his Save America rally speech in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, in its entirety.

Trump also hit Fox News for airing Lincoln Project television ads. The Lincoln Project has come under fire in recent years because of lurid allegations levied against some of its founders.

"Not an easy place to be as a Republican, especially with all of the 'pervert' purchased ads," Trump's statement continued.

Trump even vowed to help the struggling CNN network – with he has often called the "Clinton News Network" – to become more conservative.

"If 'low ratings' CNN ever went conservative, they would be an absolute gold mine, and I would help them to do so!" Trump concluded.