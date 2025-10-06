Trump Slams 'Politically Correct' Fox, Accuses Network of Pushing 'Fake Bad' Polls

President Donald Trump blasted Fox News on Sunday, tearing into the network for what he called its unfair promotion of Democrats and biased coverage of his record-breaking popularity among Republicans.

In a fiery Truth Social post, Trump zeroed in on Fox and White House correspondent Peter Doocy for giving Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., a platform to push his talking points on healthcare.

"Why is Fox News and Peter Doocy putting on Democrat Senator Mark Kelly to talk about, totally unabated or challenged, Healthcare?" Trump wrote.

"The FAKE SPIN is so bad for Republicans that it is hard to believe that we WIN."

Trump said Fox was only reaping high ratings because of him and his movement but was now "spinning them in the Democrats' direction."

The president warned Republicans that the imbalance would be "very unfair" when he was no longer around to fight for them. "Therefore, we should fix it, NOW!" he added.

Trump accused Fox of refusing to highlight polls showing him with sky-high Republican approval.

He cited internal surveys placing him at 65% — a GOP record — but said the network instead pushes "fake bad" polls, often its own.

"They refuse to put up Polls that correctly show me at 65% in Popularity, a Republican RECORD," Trump wrote.

"But if I have a fake bad 'Poll' ... they put them up immediately, and with gusto."

He called Fox "one of the worst pollsters out there" and said Republicans are exhausted by the network's push to appear "politically correct."

Trump's post underscores his rocky relationship with Fox, a network he once embraced but has since accused of tilting toward establishment narratives and undercutting his candidacy.

"Fox should either get on board, or get off board, NOW, but at this point, it just doesn't make any difference to me," Trump wrote.

"They suck up the Ratings because of us, and then spin them in the Democrats' direction."

His blistering message quickly drew massive engagement online, racking up more than 8,000 ReTruths and nearly 30,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

Sunday's broadside is just one in a string of attacks Trump has launched at Fox News.

In June, Trump declared on Truth Social that "MAGA HATES FoxNews" and accused the network of running "crooked" polls that consistently get the election wrong. He added that Fox has "been biased against me for years."

Also in June, he singled out Fox panelist Jessica Tarlov, saying she "soils 'The Five'" and called her commentary a "disgrace to television broadcasting."

Weeks earlier, in April, he lashed out at Rupert Murdoch personally, claiming Murdoch "has told me for years that he is going to get rid of his FoxNews, Trump Hating, Fake Pollster ... This 'pollster' has gotten me, and MAGA, wrong for years."

At other times, Trump has blasted Fox for putting too many Democrats on air, fuming last spring that "FoxNews spends so much time interviewing the other side that we must win, DESPITE them."