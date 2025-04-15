Trump Orders Federal Procurement Regulation Streamlined

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday that the White House said directed his administration to simplify and streamline the Federal Acquisition Regulation, which governs federal procurement.

"The Order directs his administration to simplify and streamline the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR), which governs Federal procurement, to ensure it contains only provisions required by statute or essential to efficient, secure, and cost-effective procurement," the White House said in a statement.

FAR is the primary regulation for use by all executive agencies in their acquisition of supplies and services with appropriated funds.