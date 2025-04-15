WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | executive order | white house | procurement

Trump Orders Federal Procurement Regulation Streamlined

Tuesday, 15 April 2025 06:35 PM EDT

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday that the White House said directed his administration to simplify and streamline the Federal Acquisition Regulation, which governs federal procurement.

"The Order directs his administration to simplify and streamline the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR), which governs Federal procurement, to ensure it contains only provisions required by statute or essential to efficient, secure, and cost-effective procurement," the White House said in a statement.

FAR is the primary regulation for use by all executive agencies in their acquisition of supplies and services with appropriated funds.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday that the White House said directed his administration to simplify and streamline the Federal Acquisition Regulation, which governs federal procurement.
donald trump, executive order, white house, procurement
92
2025-35-15
Tuesday, 15 April 2025 06:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved