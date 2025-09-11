Trump Org Losing Out on Bid to Run NYC Skating Rink

New York City Mayor Eric Adams' administration will be awarding a contract to run the Wollman Rink in Central Park to a real estate company, beating out a bid from the Trump Organization, Politico reported.

Related Companies, the real estate company awarded the contract and which currently operates the rink, has been considered as a place Adams could land if he drops his reelection bid, the Daily News reported.

Adams lags behind his rivals in his bid for a second term, and many are pushing for him to drop out to prevent Democrat nominee Zohran Mamdani from winning election.

A Related spokesperson said Adams has never been offered a job, and Adams has denied he has been offered any incentives to drop out. The chief executive of Related has supported Gov. Andrew Cuomo's third-party mayoral bid, The New York Times reported.

Related's bid was considerably higher than the Trump Organization's, a source told Politico.

"Wollman Rink is an iconic New York City landmark, and alongside our new partner, CityPickle, we submitted a comprehensive bid to be able to continue the work we've done to welcome thousands of New Yorkers and visitors from around the world for years to come," Kayla Parker, a spokesperson for Related said in a statement. "We look forward to a decision from the city."

A spokesperson for the mayor's office said a decision has not been made.

"While we are continuing to work through this process for Wollman Rink, as we do with all of our concession contracts, the Adams administration has been clear that we will always prioritize the needs of New Yorkers and make the best use of taxpayers' dollars," Sophia Askari, a spokeswoman for Adams said. "That is the case with the Wollman Rink award. We will share our selection officially once it has been finalized."

Trump refurbished Wollman after it had fallen into disrepair in the 1980s. The Trump Organization operated the rink from 1985 to 2001 and from 2001 to 2021. Then-Mayor Bill DeBlasio canceled the contract with the Trump Organization following the Jan. 6 unrest at the U.S. Capitol.