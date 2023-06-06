×
Tags: donald trump | election interference | justice department | special counsel | jack smith

Trump: Looming Charges Are 'Retribution' for Biden Oversight

By    |   Tuesday, 06 June 2023 01:25 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump posted several angry rebukes on his Truth Social account following a meeting between his lawyers and Department of Justice officials Monday.

"The Marxists and fascists in the DOJ and FBI are going after me at a level and speed never seen before in our country, and I did nothing wrong," Trump posted on Truth Social, Tuesday. "Joe Biden kept (keeps) thousands of documents, in many locations, some illegally taken from skiffs while he was a senator, a big portion of which were classified. He didn't want to give them back, and still doesn't.

"Nothing happens to him, with same reasonable prosecutor who correctly exonerated Mike Pence. I have a much different prosecutor, a Trump hater!"

Trump was reacting after three of his lawyers met with special counsel Jack Smith regarding possible criminal charges for his handling of classified documents seized during a raid at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida in August 2022, The Associated Press reported Monday.

The meeting was initially requested two weeks ago by Trump's attorneys as the agency is nearing making a charging decision in the case.

While Smith attended the meeting, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco were absent, according to the report.

"It's all about election interference," Trump posted Tuesday. "They don't want to run against me. I ran twice, I did much better the second time, getting millions and millions more votes than the first, a record for a sitting president, and am leading Biden in the polls, by a lot.

"They are the party of disinformation! They are using the DOJ and F.B.I. against me to rig the 2024 election. They'll hit Hunter [Biden] with something small to make their strike on me look 'fair.'

"Nothing about these fascists is fair or honest. Fight!"

In a third post, Trump said they are going after him criminally as retribution for Republicans in Congress investigating Biden and his family for possible bribery and influence peddling with foreign nations while he was vice president.

"They are also going after me as retribution for the Republicans in Congress going after them," his post read. "The difference is, they have created major crimes, I have created none!"

Trump questioned why the DOJ would charge him while Biden, and others, were also found to have classified materials in their possession after leaving office.

