Trump: Job Numbers Indicate 'We Can't Lose'

By    |   Friday, 04 April 2025 10:39 AM EDT

President Donald Trump said his economic policies are "already working" after the Labor Department announced better than expected job numbers for March.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 228,000 jobs last month after a downwardly revised 117,000 rise in February, the Labor Department said Friday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls advancing by 135,000 jobs after a previously reported 151,000 rise in February. Estimates ranged from 50,000 to 185,000.

Less than a half hour later, Trump commented on the Labor Department announcing that the U.S. economy added far more jobs than expected in March.

"GREAT JOB NUMBERS, FAR BETTER THAN EXPECTED. IT'S ALREADY WORKING. HANG TOUGH, WE CAN'T LOSE!!!" Trump posted.

The unemployment rate rose to 4.2% from 4.1% in February. The labor market is being underpinned by low layoffs, generating solid wage gains that are helping to sustain the economic expansion.

Friday, 04 April 2025 10:39 AM
