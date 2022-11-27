Trump Rails on 'Corrupt' DOJ, Special Counsel Smith as 'Political Hit Man'

Pointing out reports saying Trump special counsel Jack Smith was a part of the Lois Lerner IRS scandal, former President Donald Trump repeated his rebuke of "weaponized" and "corrupt" justice under Democrats' reign in the White House.

"Jack Smith (nice, soft name, isn't it?), is a political hit man, who is totally compromised, and shouldn't be allowed anywhere near our already highly WEAPONIZED & CORRUPT 'Justice' Department and FBI, which are stuffed with, and listening to, Radical Left 'MONSTERS,' who will cause difficulties for our country the likes of which we have not seen before," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post Sunday morning.

"By the way, OBAMA SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN (and got caught!), & what about the MASSIVE Joe & Hunter BIDEN CORRUPTION (Evidence already in!)?"

Trump's account made several references to the report of Smith's ties to the Lerner scandal during the Obama administration, including another scathing post Sunday afternoon.

"This sounds fair, doesn't it?" Trump wrote in jest. "The 'Justice' Department is CORRUPT. Offered Christopher Steele $1,000,000 to lie about me, paid Russian a fortune to 'get Trump,' told Facebook not to mention the Hunter Biden Laptop before the Election, 'it was Russian disinformation,' when they KNEW it was not.

"Is Trump Hater Jack Smith going to investigate that? Will his Trump Hating boss, Lisa M, allow him to investigate the reason for January 6th, the corrupt 2020 Election, or the troops I recommended be sent?"

Smith was appointed Trump special counsel by Attorney General Merrick Garland on the Friday before Thanksgiving break. He has been assigned to investigate the handling of presidential records and the work to challenge the 2020 presidential election.

A special counsel is supposed to absolve Garland of criticism of partisanship, but Trump has repeatedly noted Smith is as politically partisan as prosecutors come.

In other posts Sunday, Trump lamented the Supreme Court Roe v. Wade overruling leaker has not been revealed and the anti-Trump House Jan. 6 Select Committee has done nothing to investigate allegations of election improprieties.