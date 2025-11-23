WATCH TV LIVE

Trump to Designate Muslim Brotherhood as Terror Group

Sunday, 23 November 2025 05:31 PM EST

President Donald Trump told Just The News on Sunday that he will designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a foreign terrorist organization.

Trump said "final documents are being drawn" and that "it will be done in the strongest and most powerful terms."

Trump has weighed such a move since his first administration. The Muslim Brotherhood — an Islamist movement founded in Egypt almost a century ago with chapters, political parties, and affiliated groups around the world — has long been accused by critics of fueling extremism and destabilizing the Middle East.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked Trump for his plans to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a terror group, The Jerusalem Post reported.

"I commend President Trump for outlawing the Muslim Brotherhood," he said. "This is an organization that endangers stability in the Middle East and beyond. That is why the State of Israel has outlawed parts of the organization and will continue to do so."

Last week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott designated both the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as "foreign terrorist organizations and transnational criminal organizations," according to Just The News.

Republicans in the House and the Senate, as well as some Democrats, have urged the State Department to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a foreign terrorist organization.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio signaled in August that the designation was "in the works," but emphasized that the process is lengthy because the Muslim Brotherhood has numerous branches and affiliates that must be examined individually.

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


