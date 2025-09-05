Trump: Delta Airlines Recognizing 'Gulf of America'

President Donald Trump is celebrating Delta Air Lines' adoption of "Gulf of America" in its flight manuals, which follow his executive order that renamed the Gulf of Mexico earlier this year.

The president posted on Truth Social a screenshot of what appeared to be a Delta "Revision Highlights Airway Manual," which he said was shared with him by a company pilot.

"From a Delta Captain: 'I thought you would get a kick out of this. Delta's official memo to employees. Big changes Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America. And the liberals thought Notice to Airman was racist [so] they changed it to Notice to Air Missions. Delta just changed it back to Notice to Airman. I think they are finally embracing MAGA.'" Trump wrote.

The image showed key terminology changes, including the substitution of "Gulf of Mexico" with "Gulf of America" and "Notice to Air Mission" with the previous phrasing, "Notice to Airmen."

A Delta spokesperson told the New York Post the revisions reflected compliance with federal rules rather than a political statement.

"Those changes were mandated by the FAA [Federal Aviation Administration]," the spokesperson said.

Trump signed the executive order renaming the Gulf of Mexico on his first day of his second term, and the measure was later approved by the House of Representatives.

Google Maps has since adopted the new designation.