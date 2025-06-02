Trump: Courts Could Be 'Economic Ruination' of America

President Donald Trump issued a warning about the courts on social media over the weekend, saying the U.S. judicial system could be the "economic ruination" of America if they rule against his administration's tariffs.

"If the Courts somehow rule against us on Tariffs, which is not expected, that would allow other Countries to hold our Nation hostage with their anti-American Tariffs that they would use against us," Trump wrote Sunday afternoon on his Truth Social platform. "This would mean the Economic ruination of the United States of America!"

The president's imposition of economic tariffs on imported goods has run into strong opposition from the courts, however, an emergency stay on the Court of International Trade's ruling against Trump's tariffs is keeping them in place, for now.

American Spectator columnist Jeffrey Lord told Newsmax on Sunday that Trump will likely ask Congress to pass legislation giving him the tariffs he's looking for.

"He's a gradualist in the sense that he makes a move and he wants to see what the response is," Lord said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend." "If he doesn't get the response he likes, he keeps going with this. So, I imagine as long as he is not happy with this, you are going to see him plowing ahead more and more and more to get where he wants to be."

Trump, he added, is "a very determined guy."

Also on Sunday, former New York Republican Rep. Pete King told Newsmax that Trump will ultimately prevail in securing the tariff powers he's seeking.

"I just don't want to have some unintended consequences, but having said that, this is long overdue, and the president is certainly going in the right direction," King said. "I think the courts are going to sustain most of his tariff powers."