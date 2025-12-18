Trump Orders Federal Agencies Closed Around Christmas

President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order directing that federal agencies be closed on Dec. 24 and Dec. 26.

The order directs the closure of all executive departments and agencies of the federal government, effectively giving federal employees the days immediately before and after Christmas off.

The directive applies governmentwide, excusing employees from duty on those dates.

Agency heads are authorized to keep certain offices or installations open and require employees to report for work if necessary for national security, defense, or other public needs.

The order leaves discretion with department leaders to determine which functions must continue during the closures.

The two days will be handled under existing federal pay and leave rules, ensuring employees' compensation and leave status are administered in accordance with federal law.

The Office of Personnel Management is tasked with implementing the order.

The directive also states it does not alter existing legal authorities of federal agencies or the Office of Management and Budget, is subject to available appropriations, and does not create enforceable legal rights or benefits.