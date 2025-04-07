Trump Hits California Senators During Dodgers Celebration

President Donald Trump on Monday held a celebration for the Los Angeles Dodgers, the winners of the 2024 World Series, at the White House where he praised the players and hit out at California's Democrat senators.

"We have a couple senators here. I just don't particularly like them, so I won't introduce them," Trump said, referring to California Democrat Sens. Alex Padilla and Adam Schiff. Both The Hill and The Guardian report that Trump's comment was received with awkward laughter. Spokespeople for Padilla and Schiff told the Hill that neither senator was in the room when Trump made the remark.

During his remarks, Trump praised the Dodger's star pitcher, Shohei Ohtani, saying "he looks like a movie star," adding, "He's got a good future, I'm telling you."

Mookie Betts, the team's All-Star shortstop, joined his teammates at the White House for the celebration despite having skipped the event while a member of the Boston Red Sox, who were invited to the White House during Trump's first term after winning the World Series.

"Being Black in America in a situation like this, it's a tough spot to be in," Betts said last week.

"No matter what I choose, somebody is going to be pissed. This is not about me. This is not about politics," he added. "This is about the Dodgers and my loyalty to these boys in the clubhouse."