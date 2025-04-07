WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | celebration | world series | baseball | dodgers | adam schiff | alex padilla

Trump Hits California Senators During Dodgers Celebration

By    |   Monday, 07 April 2025 02:10 PM EDT

President Donald Trump on Monday held a celebration for the Los Angeles Dodgers, the winners of the 2024 World Series, at the White House where he praised the players and hit out at California's Democrat senators.

"We have a couple senators here. I just don't particularly like them, so I won't introduce them," Trump said, referring to California Democrat Sens. Alex Padilla and Adam Schiff. Both The Hill and The Guardian report that Trump's comment was received with awkward laughter. Spokespeople for Padilla and Schiff told the Hill that neither senator was in the room when Trump made the remark.

During his remarks, Trump praised the Dodger's star pitcher, Shohei Ohtani, saying "he looks like a movie star," adding, "He's got a good future, I'm telling you."

Mookie Betts, the team's All-Star shortstop, joined his teammates at the White House for the celebration despite having skipped the event while a member of the Boston Red Sox, who were invited to the White House during Trump's first term after winning the World Series.

"Being Black in America in a situation like this, it's a tough spot to be in," Betts said last week.

"No matter what I choose, somebody is going to be pissed. This is not about me. This is not about politics," he added. "This is about the Dodgers and my loyalty to these boys in the clubhouse."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
President Donald Trump on Monday held a celebration for the Los Angeles Dodgers, the winners of the 2024 World Series, at the White House where he praised the players and hit out at California's Democrat senators.
donald trump, celebration, world series, baseball, dodgers, adam schiff, alex padilla, california
229
2025-10-07
Monday, 07 April 2025 02:10 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved