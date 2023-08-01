×
Tags: donald trump | campaign | ad | joe biden | indictments | justice

Trump Ad Calls Biden 'Corrupt Third-World Dictator'

By    |   Tuesday, 01 August 2023 01:54 PM EDT

President Joe Biden is compared to a "corrupt Third-World dictator" in a new election ad for  former President Donald Trump's campaign while at the same time dismissing the multiple investigations against the former president as politically motivated, The Hill reported Tuesday.

"Acting just like a corrupt, Third-World dictator, Biden has unleashed a cadre of unscrupulous government bureaucrats he controls to act like rabid wolves and attack his greatest threats," the narrator of the ad says.

Regarding the various probes against Trump, the ad accuses Biden of "launching one of the greatest witch hunts in history." 

The ad also quotes the headline of an article that "Trump's GOP lead grows after latest indictment."

US
Tuesday, 01 August 2023 01:54 PM
