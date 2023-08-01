Trump Ad Calls Biden 'Corrupt Third-World Dictator'

President Joe Biden is compared to a "corrupt Third-World dictator" in a new election ad for former President Donald Trump's campaign while at the same time dismissing the multiple investigations against the former president as politically motivated, The Hill reported Tuesday.

"Acting just like a corrupt, Third-World dictator, Biden has unleashed a cadre of unscrupulous government bureaucrats he controls to act like rabid wolves and attack his greatest threats," the narrator of the ad says.

Regarding the various probes against Trump, the ad accuses Biden of "launching one of the greatest witch hunts in history."

The ad shows images of the various officials heading investigations against the former president — including special counsel Jack Smith, New York Attorney General Letitia James, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, and Georgia's Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him and has repeatedly dismissed the cases he faces as being politically motivated and election interference.

The ad also quotes the headline of an article that "Trump's GOP lead grows after latest indictment."