Trump Ad Attacks 'Radical Left' as 'Rabid Wolves'

A new ad spot for former President Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign describes the "radical left" as a "pack of rabid wolves" who are doing anything to stop him from being in the White House.

Trump posted the spot, "Wolves," on his social media pages on Rumble, YouTube, and Truth Social on Wednesday.

It opens with a montage of video screens showing various people including Rep. Adam Schiff, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, filmmaker Michael Moore, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and others, and poses the question "just how far as the radical left and the inside the Beltway bandits willing to go?"

It then accuses the left of being "like a pack of rabid wolves" who attack Trump as they "hate him for winning the fight to protect life, for exposing their deep state, for draining their precious swamp."

And then, the ad says the left has not only pushed to impeach Trump, but accuses conspiracies with former Democrat nominee Hillary Clinton and the FBI to produce "fake stories about him to distract from Biden's incompetence, weakness and money-grabbing corruption."

But, as the ad concludes, Trump will "never blink."

"That's called having the courage of your convictions," the ad says. "It's why he's our president."