WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: donald trump | blue slip | obstruction | dems

Trump: 'Blue Slip' Rule 'Unfair,' 'Not Constitutional'

By    |   Tuesday, 21 October 2025 02:11 PM EDT

Addressing Tuesday's Senate Republican luncheon in the newly remodeled Rose Garden, President Donald Trump urged the GOP delegation to "look at" the long-standing "blue slip" tradition, arguing Democrat senators are using it to block his nominees for U.S. attorney and judicial posts.

Trump rebuked the "blue slip" policy as "unfair to the public" and "not constitutional," taking away executive authority and ostensibly handing it to the "obstructionists" in the minority.

"Anytime you have a Democrat senator, not even two, just one, they'll say, 'We're not approving that person,'" Trump lamented in his Rose Garden address that aired live on Newsmax and the free Newsmax2 streaming platform.

"Because of blue slip, I have to tell the person after three months, 'I'm sorry, you'll have to leave.'"

Trump said about 10 of his U.S. attorney picks — "phenomenal" candidates from top law schools — face being forced out after just months in office because of Democrat refusal to approve them.

"I've had Democrat senators say the only one will ever approve is a Democrat," Trump lamented. "This is not constitutional."

Trump urged Republican senators to change the process. He credited Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., and GOP leadership for recent rule changes that sped up more than 175 confirmations in other areas and said similar action is needed on U.S. attorney appointments.

The blue slip practice — a Senate custom, not a formal rule — allows home-state senators to effectively block federal nominations by withholding their approval.

"I hope you can look at that blue slip thing," Trump urged.

One recent example is the contested New Jersey top prosecutor appointment of Alina Habba, rejected by Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Andy Kim, D-N.J.

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Addressing Tuesday's Senate Republican luncheon in the newly remodeled Rose Garden, President Donald Trump urged the GOP delegation to "look at" the long-standing "blue slip" tradition, arguing Democrat senators are using it to block his nominees for U.S. attorney.
donald trump, blue slip, obstruction, dems
278
2025-11-21
Tuesday, 21 October 2025 02:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved