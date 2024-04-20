Battleground Polls: Trump Favored on 'Trust to Do Better Job on the Economy'

Amid posts about his canceled rally Saturday night and decrying the unwinding of presidential immunity by his political persecuting prosecutors, Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump hailed battleground polls favoring him on "trust to do a better job on the economy."

Trump posted the polling hailing his trust on handling the economy over President Joe Biden on Truth Social on Saturday afternoon, hours before a lightning storm in North Carolina would force a last-minute cancellation of his campaign rally.

The four key battleground states that decided the 2020 presidential election and figure to be instrumental in decided November's president-elect – Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin – all heavily favor Trump around double digits on "trust to do a better job on the economy."

It is a key voting issue – No. 1 for most voters in most election cycles – and the subject of the famed Democrat strategist James Carville mantra: "It's the economy, stupid."

Georgia : Trump 59% (+22 points) over Biden at just 39%.

: Trump 59% (+22 points) over Biden at just 39%. Michigan : Trump 54%-Biden 43% (+11 points).

: Trump 54%-Biden 43% (+11 points). Pennsylvania : Trump 54%-42% (+12 points).

: Trump 54%-42% (+12 points). Wisconsin: Trump 53%-44% (+9 points).

Those were four of the famed seven key battleground states Trump needed to win the 2020 election that was buoyed in Biden's favor due to mass mail-in balloting. Arizona, Nevada, and North Carolina.

Among those seven, Trump won just North Carolina by 1.5 points. It was his narrowest victory of the contested 2020 election and was the location of his planned rally Saturday night that was canceled amid a lightning storm around the airport.

Trump delivered his message of having to postpone via phone from his private plane Trump Force One while circling above the airport tarmac awaiting his rally arrival.

Trump told the crowd to leave immediately because of safety concerns as lightning flashed at the rally site.

"I'm devastated that this could happen, but we want to keep everybody safe," Trump told the crowd, his voice relayed to loudspeakers at the outdoor rally at an airport in the presidential battleground state.

Trump was calling in from his private jet about a half hour before he was set to take the stage.

The polls cited by Trump were conducted April 11-16 among registered voters in those battleground states, and the results had margins of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

Information from Reuters contributed to this report.