Trump Vows to Fire 'Radical Gun-Grabber Steve Dettelbach'

In his latest campaign to drain the swamp in Washington, D.C., former President Donald Trump vowed to fire the "radical gun-grabber" directing President Joe Biden's Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

"On day one, we will sack the radical gun-grabber Steve Dettelbach," Trump vowed Friday night in his eighth headlining address to the NRA at the Great American Outdoor Show in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. "Did you ever hear of Steve Dettelbach. Do you know who the hell he is?

"And we're going to replace him with an ATF director who respects the sacred right to keep and bear arms.

"You don't know who Dettelbach is. He's a guy who's not good for this room. He's not good for you."

Trump also noted Biden's Department of the Interior Deb Haaland will be on the chopping block in his potential return to the White House after November's 2024 presidential election.

"We will fire ultra-left Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and appoint a secretary who truly loves our hunters, fisherman, and outdoorsmen — like my sons," Trump added.

As Trump is a vocal advocate for gun rights against Democrats seeking more gun control amid massive crime and violence waves — particularly in Democrat-run cities — his family are also avid outdoorsmen and hunting enthusiasts.

"My sons love — Don and Eric — they're great hunters," Trump said, speaking to a Pennsylvania hunting crowd in a key 2024 presidential campaign battleground state. "They love the outdoors. They love it to a point where I say, 'When are they coming back?'

"And they're good, too. If they were golfers, they'd be better than scratch. Do anyone know what I mean when I say that? They'd be better. No, they're really good.

"They can shoot as well as just about anybody. But they love it. It's a great passion."