WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: donald trump | arrest | christopher wray | merrick garland | fbi | mar-a-lago | raid

Trump: Arrest Wray, Garland, 'And Many Others' for Mar-a-Lago Raid

By    |   Wednesday, 17 December 2025 08:18 AM EST

President Donald Trump late Tuesday night railed against the 2022 raid on his Mar-a-Lago estate, calling the FBI's action an "unreasonable search and seizure" and agreeing with a follower's social media post calling for the arrests of former FBI Director Christopher Wray and former Attorney General Merrick Garland.

"Unreasonable Search and Seizure!!! That was the FBI's CRIMINAL RAID on Mar-a-Lago. This can never be allowed to happen again!!!," Trump posted on Truth Social.

And when a follower under the name of @Jay_Anthony45 said that "Someone should be arrested. Wray & Garland," Trump responded, "and many others!!!"

Earlier on Tuesday, Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, released newly declassified emails that showed FBI agents didn't believe they had the authority to raid Trump's property in Florida in August 2022, but were pressured to take action by then-President Joe Biden's Justice Department.

"Received shocking new docs today from DOJ & FBI showing FBI DID NOT BELIEVE IT HAD PROBABLE CAUSE to raid Pres Trump's Mar-a-Lago home but Biden DOJ pushed for it anyway," Grassley said in a post on X Tuesday. "Based on the records Mar-a-Lago raid was a miscarriage of justice."

He also posted communications that had taken place between the FBI and Justice Department officials in the weeks before the raid, dated from June 2022 through shortly before the raid, which took place on Aug. 8, 2022.

In the documentation, the FBI's Washington Field Office, referred to as "WFO," said that it "does not believe" that "we have established probable cause for the search warrant for classified records" at Mar-a-Lago.

"DOJ has opined that they do have probable cause, requesting a wide scope including residence, office, storage space," the document continues.

"The 6 weeks spent fixated on probable cause for a search warrant have been counterproductive," the document quotes the FBI as stating.

"Continued investigation and additional interviews have not found any witness who has reported seeing classified records at Mar-a-Lago since the return of records via compliance on June 3, 2022," it continued. "WFO suggests alternative, less intrusive and likelier quick options for resolution."

FBI Director Kash Patel on Tuesday confirmed reports that the raid took place despite internal concerns that probable cause for the search warrant had not been established.

"It's true – we just turned over documents to Capitol Hill to be made public showing the FBI told DOJ they did not have probable cause for raiding President Trump's home in Mar-a-Lago but DOJ 'didn't give a damn' and did it anyway," Patel wrote on X.

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
President Donald Trump late Tuesday criticized the 2022 FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago as an “unreasonable search and seizure” and echoed calls for the arrests of former FBI Director Christopher Wray and former Attorney General Merrick Garland.
donald trump, arrest, christopher wray, merrick garland, fbi, mar-a-lago, raid
422
2025-18-17
Wednesday, 17 December 2025 08:18 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved