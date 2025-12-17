Trump: Arrest Wray, Garland, 'And Many Others' for Mar-a-Lago Raid

President Donald Trump late Tuesday night railed against the 2022 raid on his Mar-a-Lago estate, calling the FBI's action an "unreasonable search and seizure" and agreeing with a follower's social media post calling for the arrests of former FBI Director Christopher Wray and former Attorney General Merrick Garland.

"Unreasonable Search and Seizure!!! That was the FBI's CRIMINAL RAID on Mar-a-Lago. This can never be allowed to happen again!!!," Trump posted on Truth Social.

And when a follower under the name of @Jay_Anthony45 said that "Someone should be arrested. Wray & Garland," Trump responded, "and many others!!!"

Earlier on Tuesday, Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, released newly declassified emails that showed FBI agents didn't believe they had the authority to raid Trump's property in Florida in August 2022, but were pressured to take action by then-President Joe Biden's Justice Department.

"Received shocking new docs today from DOJ & FBI showing FBI DID NOT BELIEVE IT HAD PROBABLE CAUSE to raid Pres Trump's Mar-a-Lago home but Biden DOJ pushed for it anyway," Grassley said in a post on X Tuesday. "Based on the records Mar-a-Lago raid was a miscarriage of justice."

He also posted communications that had taken place between the FBI and Justice Department officials in the weeks before the raid, dated from June 2022 through shortly before the raid, which took place on Aug. 8, 2022.

In the documentation, the FBI's Washington Field Office, referred to as "WFO," said that it "does not believe" that "we have established probable cause for the search warrant for classified records" at Mar-a-Lago.

"DOJ has opined that they do have probable cause, requesting a wide scope including residence, office, storage space," the document continues.

"The 6 weeks spent fixated on probable cause for a search warrant have been counterproductive," the document quotes the FBI as stating.

"Continued investigation and additional interviews have not found any witness who has reported seeing classified records at Mar-a-Lago since the return of records via compliance on June 3, 2022," it continued. "WFO suggests alternative, less intrusive and likelier quick options for resolution."

FBI Director Kash Patel on Tuesday confirmed reports that the raid took place despite internal concerns that probable cause for the search warrant had not been established.

"It's true – we just turned over documents to Capitol Hill to be made public showing the FBI told DOJ they did not have probable cause for raiding President Trump's home in Mar-a-Lago but DOJ 'didn't give a damn' and did it anyway," Patel wrote on X.