Trump Berates Colo. in New Year's Appeal to Free Tina Peters

President Donald Trump renewed his appeal for former Mesa County, Colorado, clerk Tina Peters, saying she is "sick" as she remains imprisoned following what he has described as a politically motivated conviction over a 2021 voting machine breach.

In a post to Truth Social on Wednesday, Trump also slammed Colorado Gov. Jared Polis as well as Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein.

"God Bless Tina Peters, who is now, for two years out of nine, sitting in a Colorado Maximum Security Prison, at the age of 73, and sick, for the 'crime' of trying to stop the massive voter fraud that goes on in her State (where people are leaving in record numbers!)," Trump said in the post.

In October 2024, Peters was sentenced to nine years in prison with eligibility for parole. She remains incarcerated at the La Vista Correctional Facility pending appeal.

Trump added, "Hard to wish her a Happy New Year, but to the Scumbag Governor, and the disgusting 'Republican' (RINO!) DA, who did this to her (nothing happens to the Dems and their phony Mail In Ballot System that makes it impossible for a Republican to win an otherwise very winnable State!), I wish them only the worst. May they rot in Hell."

Trump earlier this month announced a full pardon for Peters, who became a cause célèbre among election-integrity activists after her criminal conviction related to a 2021 breach of county voting machine equipment.

However, Polis dismissed Trump's pardon as irrelevant, noting that presidential clemency does not apply to state convictions.

Peters was prosecuted for the security breach in Mesa County, where confidential voting machine data was copied and later leaked online. Colorado officials said the breach violated state security protocols and exposed sensitive election system information.

Prosecutors alleged Peters permitted an unauthorized person into a secure area during a voting machine update and helped facilitate the copying of restricted Dominion Voting Systems software.

In August 2024, a Colorado jury convicted Peters of attempting to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation, first-degree official misconduct, and related offenses for facilitating unauthorized access to Mesa County's election management system.

Trump has repeatedly argued that Peters was targeted because of her alignment with his push to investigate irregularities in the 2020 election.