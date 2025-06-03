Report: Trump Disappointed in Justice Barrett

President Donald Trump is complaining that the Supreme Court justices he nominated, particularly Justice Amy Coney Barrett, are not standing behind his agenda, CNN reported.

Trump has been complaining about Barrett and the other justices he nominated, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, for at least a year, sources told CNN. He believes Barrett is "weak" and her rulings are not in line with how she presented herself when she met with Trump in 2020, according to CNN.

Harrison Fields, principal deputy press secretary, said Trump stands with the Supreme Court.

"President Trump will always stand with the U.S. Supreme Court, unlike the Democrat Party, which, if given the opportunity, would pack the court, ultimately undermining its integrity. The President may disagree with the Court and some of its rulings, but he will always respect its foundational role."

Conservatives were angered when Barrett voted to reject Trump's plan to freeze $2 billion in foreign aid. Barrett also joined the court's three liberal judges and Chief Justice John Roberts to rule that Trump could be sentenced following his felony conviction in his New York trial.

Barrett also recused herself in a case over whether a Catholic charter school in Oklahoma should be entitled to taxpayer funding. The court ruled 4-4, which left in place an Oklahoma Supreme Court ruling that the school was unconstitutional. Barrett recused herself because of a personal relationship with the attorneys representing the school.

Trump has declined to criticize Barrett and other Supreme Court justices publicly.

"He does truly respect the Supreme Court, so he doesn't want to torch any of his appointees," a senior White House official told CNN. "He's called on them as a group to rein in the lower courts and do the right thing, but has intentionally not attacked any of the Justices by name."

Barrett has sided with Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, the two most conservative justices, 80% of the time, according to Emperil SCOTUS.

Last week, Trump tore into Federalist Society co-chair Leonard Leo, the man who had once advised him on his Supreme Court picks, calling him a "sleazebag" who "probably hates America" after a panel of judges said most of his tariffs were illegal.

"I was new to Washington, and it was suggested that I use The Federalist Society as a recommending source on Judges," Trump posted on Truth Social late Thursday. "I did so, openly and freely, but then realized that they were under the thumb of a real 'sleazebag' named Leonard Leo, a bad person who, in his own way, probably hates America, and obviously has his own separate ambitions."