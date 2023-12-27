×
Tags: donald trump | activist | cancel culture

Activist Trying to Get Trump's Hollywood Star Removed

Wednesday, 27 December 2023 01:39 PM EST

An anti-Trump activist is working to try to make former President Donald Trump the only star to be removed from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

There is no process to get a Walk of Fame star removed and Hollywood Hills resident Andrew Rudick is working all the angles to make it happen over Trump's alleged "coup against the United States," the Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday.

"The reasonably conveyed message to the millions who have walked past that plaque since 2021 is the city's endorsement of a man who attempted a coup against the United States," Rudick told the Los Angeles City Council.

The anti-Trump vandalism of Trump's Walk of Fame star has already cost more than $20,000 to fix since 2016, according to the Hollywood Historic Trust, the Times reported.

The media coverage of Trump has inspired activists to place prison bars on the star in 2021 and a stack of fake documents, according to the Times.

A Trump merchandise seller near the star said the vandals are worse than the former president.

"Trump offends people, and those people want to have his star removed," Stuart G told the Times. "But I don't think he's half as bad as some of the other people on here."

Removing stars was rejected in the case of comedian Bill Cosby in 2015, according to former president and chief executive of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Leron Gubler.

"Once a star has been added to the Walk, it is considered a part of the historic fabric of the Hollywood Walk of Fame," Gubler wrote in a 2015 email to the Times. "Because of this, we have never removed a star from the Walk."

A felony complaint was filed against an anti-Trump man in 2020 who took a pickax and sledgehammer to Trump's star.

Trump was awarded his star in 2007 for "The Apprentice" and Miss Universe pageant work. His star was unveiled at 6801 Hollywood Blvd., near Highland Avenue in January 2007.

Eric Mack | editorial.mack@newsmax.com

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


US
Wednesday, 27 December 2023 01:39 PM
