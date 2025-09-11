Trump Marks 9/11 Anniversary at Pentagon

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump along with Gen. Dan Caine, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth sat at a dais and listened intently as the names of the 184 killed at the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001, were read.

After each of the victims' name was announced, a bell was rung.

The remembrances are being held during a time of increased political tensions. The 9/11 anniversary, often promoted as a day of national unity, comes a day after conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot and killed while speaking at a college in Utah.

"They have a virtual manhunt out there. So we'll see what happens," Trump said in a brief exchange with reporters shortly after attending the a 9/11 memorial ceremony at the Pentagon. "We hope we get 'em."

The Pentagon chief, who spoke before Trump at Thursday's Pentagon ceremony, remembered the conservative activist as an "American patriot."

"Charlie, we love you," Hegseth said. "Know that you have heard the Lord's words. Well done, good and faithful servant. Full heart, clear eyes, like those on 9/11, you will never be forgotten."

"We will defend the nation they served, the values they upheld and the freedom for which they died," he said. "We will support our troops, we will protect our families, and we will preserve the American way of life for every future generation.

"We will build taller, grow stronger, fight harder and soar higher, and together we will go forward as one people with one heart, one faith, one flag and one glorious destiny under almighty God," Trump said.

The Pentagon's 9/11 observance ceremony, which has traditionally been held near the building's memorial outside its walls, was moved into the internal courtyard late Wednesday night.

Defense officials acknowledged the move at the event featuring President Trump but deferred questions about what drove the move to the White House. It came hours after the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at an outdoor event at a Utah university. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Speaking at the Pentagon, Trump said he remained shocked by horror of Charlie Kirk's assassination during an appearance on Utah college campus and praised his ally's impact on conservative politics.

"Charlie was a giant of his generation, a champion of liberty and an inspiration to millions and millions of people," Trump said.

Hegseth was speaking at the Pentagon ceremony and says he was a college junior who had just joined the ROTC program at the time of the attack.

It's his first time addressing the annual observance in his new role.

Hegseth says the attack was the "ultimate validator to serve."

The appearance is Trump's first in public since the fatal shooting Wednesday in Utah of Charlie Kirk, an ally and supporter of the president.

At 9:37 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2001, American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon, killing 184 service members and civilians.