N.J. Democrat Rep. Donald Payne Dead at 65

Rep. Donald Payne Jr., D-N.J., died Wednesday, more than two weeks after suffering a heart attack. He was 65.

New Jersey Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy confirmed Payne's death in a statement Wednesday.

"Tammy and I are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of our friend, and a steadfast champion for the people of New Jersey, Congressman Donald Payne, Jr.," Murphy wrote in a statement shared on X.

Payne suffered a heart attack April 6 and since had been unconscious and on a ventilator at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, the New Jersey Globe reported.

The outlet added Payne had battled a series of health issues in recent years, including diabetes, high blood pressure, and kidney issues that required regular dialysis.

Payne, who represented New Jersey's 10th Congressional District, served in the House since 2013. His district includes parts of Essex, Hudson, and Union counties, The Hill reported.

"With his signature bowtie, big heart, and tenacious spirit, Donald embodied the very best of public service," Murphy said in his statement. "As a former union worker and toll collector, he deeply understood the struggles our working families face, and he fought valiantly to serve their needs, every single day.

"Donald's love will live on in the homes of his neighbors in Newark, who now have access to safe drinking water, and in the good-paying jobs he helped create for his brothers and sisters in labor."

Payne was the son of Rep. Donald Payne Sr., D-Newark, who became New Jersey's first-ever Black representative.

Payne is survived by his wife Beatrice and their three children, Donald III, Jack and Yvonne, NorthJersey.com reported.