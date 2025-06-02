Trump: Soliman Entered Under Biden's 'Ridiculous' Border Policy

President Donald Trump appeared to blame former President Joe Biden for Sunday's terror attack in Boulder, Colorado, saying his Democrat predecessor's immigration policies let the suspect enter the U.S. in the first place.

"Yesterday's horrific attack in Boulder, Colorado, WILL NOT BE TOLERATED in the United States of America," Trump wrote Monday on his Truth Social platform. "He came in through Biden's ridiculous Open Border Policy, which has hurt our Country so badly. He must go out under 'TRUMP' Policy. Acts of Terrorism will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law.

"This is yet another example of why we must keep our Borders SECURE, and deport Illegal, Anti-American Radicals from our Homeland," the president added. "My heart goes out to the victims of this terrible tragedy, and the Great People of Boulder, Colorado!"

Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, was charged with a federal hate crime in the Sunday attack on people who had gathered to raise awareness about the plight of Israeli hostages in Gaza. The attack, which injured eight people, involved a makeshift flamethrower and an incendiary device, according to authorities.

The flare of violence happened at the beginning of the Jewish holiday of Shavuot, which is marked by a reading of the Torah, and as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues to rage in the Gaza Strip.

It also comes soon after a man who also yelled "Free Palestine" was charged with fatally shooting two Israeli Embassy staffers outside a Washington, D.C., Jewish museum. The young couple was reportedly on the verge of getting engaged.

Soliman is believed to have acted alone, according to officials.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.