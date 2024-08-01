WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: don lemon | cnn | sues | elon musk | x | social media platform

Ex-CNN Anchor Lemon Sues Musk Over Canceled X Deal

Thursday, 01 August 2024 12:26 PM EDT

Former CNN anchor Don Lemon filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk on Thursday, months after a partnership with the X social media platform was scrapped claiming the X owner unfairly terminated their deal, refused to pay him and used the media personality's name to attract advertisers.

The lawsuit was filed in California Superior Court in San Francisco, a legal filing showed.

Important: Free Book Exposes The Truth About Global Warming... Read More Here

X canceled its partnership with Lemon in March after he said Musk would be his first guest in an interview.

"His approach was basically just 'CNN, but on social media', which doesn't work," Musk later said in a post on the platform, adding that Lemon was welcome to build viewership on the platform.

Lemon, a popular prime-time personality, was fired from CNN in April last year after 17 years at the cable television network following a short tenure as morning show co-host.

X, formerly Twitter, has struggled to retain advertisers amid a series of controversies ever since the billionaire bought the company in 2022.

The platform in January signed Lemon, former U.S. congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard and sports radio host Jim Rome, part of an effort to grow video content on the site and bring advertisers back to its platform.

The lawsuit claimed that X agreed to pay Lemon at least $1.5 million with additional payments as incentives and a part of the advertising revenue.

"This case is straightforward. X executives used Don to prop up their advertising sales pitch, then canceled their partnership and dragged Don's name through the mud," said Lemon's attorney, Carney Shegerian. 

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Former CNN anchor Don Lemon filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk on Thursday, months after a partnership with the X social media platform was scrapped claiming the X owner unfairly terminated their deal, refused to pay him and used the media personality's name to attract advertisers.
don lemon, cnn, sues, elon musk, x, social media platform
268
2024-26-01
Thursday, 01 August 2024 12:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved