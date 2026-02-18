Texas Candidate Plans Christian Retreat at Former Epstein Ranch

Former Texas state Sen. Don Huffines, a Republican candidate for Texas comptroller, said he plans to turn a New Mexico ranch once owned by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein into a Christian retreat.

The Hill reported that Huffines told former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., on One America News Network on Tuesday that creating a retreat "is the main reason" he bought the property.

The ranch, located about 30 miles outside Santa Fe, was owned by Epstein for more than two decades and has been renamed Rancho de San Rafael.

"This was obviously a dark place, and we wanted to put light in a dark place," Huffines said.

"My faith is so strong in Jesus," he added, saying the plan "all along" was to make the property "into a Christian retreat."

Huffines said on X that he purchased the ranch in 2023, four years after Epstein died in jail, and that proceeds from the sale benefited Epstein's victims, according to attorneys for Epstein's estate.

New Mexico lawmakers unanimously approved legislation this week authorizing a probe into the ranch.

Attorney Sigrid McCawley, whose firm has represented hundreds of Epstein survivors, told Reuters that "many of the survivors had experiences" at the property.

New Mexico state Rep. Marianna Anaya, a Democrat and co-sponsor of the legislation, said Epstein and his convicted co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell, had "enablers" in the state.

"Our families here in New Mexico have been here for a really long time, and there were whispers," Anaya told CNN.

"People knew what was going on," she added. "The fact that there was never a full investigation done means that some balls got dropped."

Huffines said he has "always maintained an open line of communication" with law enforcement.

"No law enforcement agency has ever approached me to request access, and I have always said unequivocally that any such request would be met with immediate access and full cooperation," he wrote.

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., is demanding that the CIA produce any documentation about alleged connections between the intelligence agency and Epstein.

Federal prosecutors in France have opened two new investigations linked to Epstein, focusing on alleged sexual abuse and financial crimes, and are urging victims to come forward.