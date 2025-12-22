DOJ Sues D.C. Over Firearm Registration Rules

The Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against the District of Columbia and the Metropolitan Police Department, alleging that the city's firearm registration practices block lawful registration and ownership of firearms.

The lawsuit argues that Washington, D.C., effectively bans AR-15-style rifles and other firearms protected under federal law by refusing to register them despite the Supreme Court precedent recognizing an individual right to possess commonly used firearms for lawful purposes.

Under D.C. law, residents must register firearms with Metropolitan Police, but the DOJ says the city maintains an overly restrictive process that prevents law-abiding citizens from legally owning protected firearms.

The department alleges the city's practices have forced residents to seek relief through the courts and risk arrest for possessing firearms that are lawful under the Constitution.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said the lawsuit reflects the Justice Department's commitment to enforcing Second Amendment protections and added that residents of the nation's capital should not be barred from exercising constitutional rights.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon said the Civil Rights Division filed the case to ensure that rights recognized by the Supreme Court are enforced in practice and not undermined by illegal local administrative barriers.

The lawsuit references the 2008 Supreme Court decision in District of Columbia v. Heller, which held that the Second Amendment protects an individual's right to keep a semi-automatic firearm in the home for lawful purposes such as self-defense.

The DOJ said that despite that ruling, the District continues to block firearm ownership through a pattern of denying registrations, resulting in what it describes as unconstitutional enforcement.

The case is part of a larger effort by the Justice Department to address what it views as violations of Second Amendment rights by state and local authorities.

The DOJ brought similar lawsuits this year against the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and the U.S. Virgin Islands Police Department, alleging unlawful delays and practices in firearm permitting that amounted to effective denials.

Those cases focused on concealed carry and licensing delays that the DOJ said interfered with lawful gun ownership.

The department said it will continue reviewing complaints nationwide and urged Americans who believe they are being unlawfully prevented from owning or registering firearms to contact the Civil Rights Division's Second Amendment Section.