DOJ Investigates University of Calif. for DEI Hires

The Justice Department on Thursday announced it is investigating the University of California system for alleged civil rights violations in university employment practices.

"The University of California's 'UC 2030 Capacity Plan' directs its campuses to hire 'diverse' faculty members to meet race- and sex-based employment quotas," the DOJ said in a press release.

"These initiatives openly measure new hires by their race and sex, which potentially runs afoul of federal law. The Civil Rights Division's Employment Litigation Section will investigate whether the University of California is engaged in a pattern or practice of discrimination based on race, sex, and other protected characteristics, pursuant to Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964."

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division said public employers are "bound by federal laws that prohibit racial and other employment discrimination."

"Institutional directives that use race- and sex-based hiring practices expose employers to legal risk under federal law," he added.