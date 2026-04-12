DOJ Warns Va. Gov. Spanberger After She Signs Gun Bill

The Department of Justice is warning Virginia officials of potential legal action after Gov. Abigail Spanberger signed sweeping gun-control legislation, including a ban on certain semiautomatic firearms.

The measure, SB 749/HB 217, passed the Democrat-controlled General Assembly and targets what the law defines as "assault firearms," including many semiautomatic rifles and pistols with magazines holding more than 15 rounds.

In a letter posted Friday on X, Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division said the law raises constitutional concerns and could trigger a federal lawsuit.

The proposed law, Dhillon wrote, "would require Virginia law enforcement agencies to engage in a practice of unconstitutionally restricting the making, buying or selling of AR-15s and many other semi-automatic firearms in common use."

She added: "This Civil Rights Division will seek to enjoin any attempt to infringe the right of law-abiding Virginians to acquire constitutionally protected arms that are possessed by literally tens of millions of Americans.

"I urge you to reconsider allowing any bill that would infringe on the lawful use of protected firearms."

The law lets current owners keep their firearms but makes it a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in jail, to sell, import, manufacture, purchase, or transfer such weapons in the future.

Supporters say the measure is necessary to address gun violence and mass shootings, while critics say it effectively bans a class of commonly owned firearms used legally by millions of Americans.

Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones pushed back on the Justice Department warning, with a spokesperson saying, "This threat is a distortion of the very purpose of the Office of Civil Rights, abandoning the protection of the disenfranchised in favor of keeping weapons of mass murder on the streets."

Dhillon also urged state officials to consult with Justice Department attorneys "to avoid unnecessary litigation."

Jones, however, signaled a legal fight is likely, vowing to "take all necessary legal action to defend the commonwealth's laws and constitutional authority."

Spanberger's office declined to comment on the DOJ letter.

The firearm restrictions are part of a broader package of gun-related laws signed by the governor, including measures targeting "ghost guns," holding gunmakers liable for negligent practices and restricting firearm access for those convicted of domestic violence.

"As a former federal law enforcement officer and someone who comes from a law enforcement family, public safety is personal to me," Spanberger said, adding that "Virginia will always have your back."