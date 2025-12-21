DOJ Fact Sheet Explains Drip of Epstein Files Under Review

Amid a firestorm over the release of Jeffrey Epstein files ordered by Friday, the U.S. Department of Justice issued a fact sheet Sunday explaining that records remain under review, are subject to redactions, and that some photos have been removed to protect victims.

The DOJ has begun releasing thousands of pages of photographs and documents related to Epstein after court seals were lifted under the Epstein Transparency Act, enacted by President Donald Trump, according to the fact sheet issued by the Office of Public Affairs.

According to the DOJ, hundreds of thousands of additional pages remain under review. More than 200 attorneys are reportedly working to process the material, which must comply with court orders and undergo individual review for legally required redactions.

Some photos previously released were temporarily removed after the DOJ received requests from alleged victims or their attorneys. Officials said the materials are being reviewed and will be rereleased with appropriate redactions if required by law.

He said the people "complaining" about Friday's initial release are often the same ones who "apparently don't want us to protect victims."

The issue intensified after files, including at least one image showing Trump, disappeared from a DOJ webpage shortly after they were posted.

Deputy Attorney General Blanche told NBC's "Meet the Press" that those files were removed after concerns were raised about photographs depicting women.

"You can see in that photo, there's photographs of women," Blanche said, adding the department learned after posting the material that victims' rights groups had concerns about the women pictured.

"So, we pulled that photo down.

"It has nothing to do with President Trump."

Blanche called it "laughable" to suggest the DOJ removed material because the president appeared in it, noting that "dozens" of photos of Trump with Epstein have already been public for years and that Trump has acknowledged socializing with Epstein in the 1990s and early 2000s before a falling out.

The fact sheet said redactions will be limited to protecting victims, minors, potential victims, and privileged material, emphasizing that no information is being withheld to shield politically exposed or well-known individuals.

The DOJ described the process as ongoing and said additional releases will continue as reviews are completed.

The new law provided courts with a legal basis to grant long-standing DOJ requests to unseal Epstein-related material that had previously been denied. Officials stated that the release follows years of sealed records tied to Epstein's criminal activities and related investigations.

Newsmax writer Charlie McCarthy contributed to this report.