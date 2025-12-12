Justice Dept Wants Judge Boasberg Off Deportation Case

The Trump administration on Friday asked a federal appeals court to block U.S. District Judge James Boasberg from holding contempt hearings next week and to remove him from the deportation case.

The Hill reported that the request escalates a dispute between the administration and Boasberg that began in March after President Donald Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act to speed the deportation of alleged Venezuelan gang members.

In a new filing, the Department of Justice argued that Boasberg has shown bias and should no longer oversee the matter.

The DOJ said Boasberg has created "a strong appearance that the district judge is engaged in a pattern of retaliation and harassment, and has developed too strong a bias to preside over this matter impartially."

Boasberg recently ordered testimony from former Justice Department employee Erez Reuveni, who has made a whistleblower disclosure related to deportation flights that carried more than 100 Venezuelan men to El Salvador.

The testimony is expected to inform Boasberg's consideration of whether to refer Trump administration officials for criminal contempt.

Boasberg previously found that his March order directing deportation flights to turn around may have been violated.

Another Justice Department attorney, Drew Ensign, has been ordered to testify on Tuesday.

"This long-running saga never should have begun; should not have continued at all after this Court's last intervention; and certainly should not be allowed to escalate into the unseemly and unnecessary interbranch conflict that it now imminently portends," the Justice Department wrote.

Reuveni attended meetings in mid-March as the administration prepared to invoke the Alien Enemies Act, including a meeting in which former senior Justice Department official Emil Bove is alleged to have discussed resisting court action.

Documents previously submitted by Reuveni describe internal emails sent as the American Civil Liberties Union sought to block the deportation flights.

In a prior filing, the Justice Department said Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem directed the flights to continue.

Ensign submitted a sworn declaration stating that he relayed Boasberg's order to DHS and senior Justice Department staff.

Boasberg's handling of the case has drawn criticism from Republicans, and Trump has publicly called for the judge's impeachment.

Boasberg has repeatedly been at the center of legal disputes between the federal judiciary and the Trump administration over immigration enforcement.

Earlier this year, he found "probable cause" to pursue contempt charges against administration officials for allegedly ignoring his March 15 order to halt deportation flights under the Alien Enemies Act, a wartime statute invoked to remove Venezuelan nationals, a claim the administration disputes.

Boasberg's efforts to scrutinize executive branch actions have faced pushback. In August, a federal appeals court blocked his attempt to pursue criminal contempt proceedings, ruling that his approach was overly broad and raised separation of powers concerns.

More recently, Boasberg reopened the contempt inquiry to examine whether officials authorized deportation flights to proceed despite his directive, deepening an ongoing clash between the judiciary and the Trump administration over immigration authority.