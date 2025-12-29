WATCH TV LIVE

Man Faces Terrorism Charge; Allegedly Tried to Aid ISIS

By    |   Monday, 29 December 2025 06:58 PM EST

A 21-year-old Texas man was charged with international terrorism after he provided bomb components and money to people he believed were acting on behalf of a designated foreign terrorist organization, authorities announced Monday.

John Michael Garza Jr. of Midlothian, near Dallas, was arrested after he brought various bomb-making materials to a meeting on Dec. 22 and gave them to an individual he believed was an ISIS "brother," the Justice Department said.

He was charged with attempting to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization.

In October, an undercover New York City Police Department employee noticed Garza's social media account that followed several other pro-ISIS accounts and wrote a comment on a pro-ISIS post, authorities said.

Garza told the officer he supported the ISIS ideology and sent the officer small amounts of cryptocurrency, believing the money would support ISIS causes, including the purchase of firearms and other materials, authorities said.

The undercover agent said Garza told him of plans to buy materials to make explosives and said he would buy the ingredients, authorities said.

At the meeting, Garza handed the undercover officer several explosive components, explaining how to mix the ingredients and surround them with nails, and he offered to send the undercover agent an instructional bomb-building video, authorities said.

Garza was arrested as he left the meeting. If convicted, Garza faces a statutory maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison.

Monday, 29 December 2025 06:58 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

