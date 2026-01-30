WATCH TV LIVE

Justice Dept Releases New Cache of Jeffrey Epstein Files

Friday, 30 January 2026 11:09 AM EST

The U.S. Justice Department on Friday published a new cache of files related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the Trump administration's latest effort to comply with a law passed in November that required the department to release all Epstein-related records by Dec. 19, 2025.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the department was releasing more than 3 million pages of documents in the latest Epstein disclosure. The files, posted to the department’s website, include some of the several million pages of records that officials said were withheld from an initial release of documents in December.

Reuters is in the process of reviewing the files.

The department had said at year's end that it still had more than five million pages to review and needed to re-assign hundreds of lawyers to do so, drawing criticism from some members of Congress that the administration's slow pace had violated the law.

The department released tens of thousands of pages of documents just before Christmas, including photographs, interview transcripts, call logs, and court records. Many of them were either already public or heavily blacked out.

Also released last month were transcripts of grand jury testimony from FBI agents who described interviews they had with several girls and young women who said they were paid to perform sex acts for Epstein.

President Donald Trump, who was friends with Epstein in the 1990s and early 2000s before they had a falling out years before Epstein's first conviction, had spent months resisting any release until both Democrats and Republicans in Congress advanced the law over his objections.

Trump has not been formally accused of any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein, and he has denied any knowledge of Epstein's crimes.

Epstein, a New York financier, was found hanged in his jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. While his death was ruled a suicide, it has engendered years of conspiracy theories, some of which Trump himself boosted during his 2024 presidential campaign.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


