DOJ, Ed Dept. Announce Title IX Sports Investigation Team

The Education Department and Justice Department on Friday announced the creation of a Title IX Special Investigations Team as the number of related cases is increasing.

"Protecting women and women's sports is a key priority for this Department of Justice," Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a press release.

"This collaborative effort with the Department of Education will enable our attorneys to take comprehensive action when women's sports or spaces are threatened and use the full power of the law to remedy any violation of women's civil rights."

The Education Department has already launched investigations into 52 universities in 41 states, accusing the schools of using "racial preferences and stereotypes in education programs and activities."

The announcement said the goal of the team is "timely, consistent resolutions to protect students, and especially female athletes, from the pernicious effects of gender ideology in school programs and activities."

The collaboration comes on the heels of President Donald Trump's executive order banning transgender athletes from competing on the sports teams they choose.