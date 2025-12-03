Feds Arrest Brothers for 'Malicious and Intentional' Govt Database Attack

Two Virginia brothers were arrested Wednesday on charges they conspired to destroy U.S. government databases and steal sensitive federal information in what prosecutors call an unprecedented betrayal by insider contractors, the Department of Justice announced.

Federal officials say Muneeb and Sohaib Akhter, both 34, of Alexandria exploited their positions as federal contractors to attack critical government systems, wipe records, and sabotage the data infrastructure their employers trusted them to protect.

The Justice Department said the brothers launched a coordinated digital assault after being fired, carrying out a vengeful campaign that allegedly included unauthorized access, deletion of databases, theft of government files, and efforts to conceal their crimes.

"These defendants abused their positions as federal contractors to attack government databases and steal sensitive government information," acting Assistant Attorney General Matthew R. Galeotti said in a statement.

"Their actions jeopardized the security of government systems and disrupted agencies' ability to serve the American people," he said.

The DOJ said the Akhter brothers represent the exact insider threat that federal cyber officials have long warned about: individuals who use privileged access as a weapon against the nation they were paid to serve.

"The Criminal Division remains committed to investigating and prosecuting those who compromise sensitive information and threaten the integrity of government operations," Galeotti said.

U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan for the Eastern District of Virginia blasted the alleged conduct as a direct assault on government transparency and public trust.

"The malicious and intentional criminal actions allegedly committed by the defendants in this case undermine the ability of the United States to serve our citizens effectively and transparently," Halligan said in a statement.

"This office will hold accountable anyone who abuses the trust placed in them to safeguard vital government information, and we will prosecute those who deliberately compromise our data infrastructure," she added.

Prosecutors say that on Feb. 18, Muneeb Akhter deleted 96 databases containing U.S. government information, including files related to Freedom of Information Act matters and investigative records belonging to federal components.

Court documents further allege that within one minute of deleting a Department of Homeland Security database, Muneeb turned to artificial intelligence for guidance, asking an AI program how to clear system logs that might expose his actions.

Investigators say the brothers then discussed cleaning out their home before agents could execute a search warrant, and they returned wiped company laptops in an apparent attempt to cover their tracks.

Prosecutors also accuse Muneeb Akhter of illegally obtaining information from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission after his firing and stealing IRS data containing tax and identifying information of at least 450 individuals.

Sohaib Akhter is additionally charged with trafficking a password that could access a government computer system, an act authorities say represented yet another breach of federal security.

DHS Inspector General Joseph V. Cuffari condemned the alleged conduct.

"Federal contractors who abuse their positions will be held accountable for their actions," he said in a statement, adding, "The actions of individuals like Muneeb and Sohaib Akhter are threats to our national security."

The charges against the brothers could carry decades in federal prison, with Muneeb facing a maximum of 45 years and mandatory minimum sentences for aggravated identity theft, while Sohaib faces up to six years.