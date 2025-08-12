Feds Nab 5 in Nebraska Human Trafficking Ring Op

Five Nebraska residents face federal charges in an alleged multifaceted criminal conspiracy involving human trafficking at hotels and other businesses across the Omaha metro area and central Nebraska, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Nebraska announced Tuesday.

Charged and arrested on Aug. 12 were Kentakumar "Ken" Chaudhari, 36, and Rashmi "Falguni" Samani, 42, both of Elkhorn; Amit Prahladbhai Chaudhari, 32, and Amit Babubhai "Matt" Chaudhari, 33, both of Omaha; and Maheshkumar "Mahesh" Chaudhari, 38, of Norfolk.

Federal, state and local officers executed search warrants at 14 businesses and two residences, including four hotels and several Brow and Lash salons. Authorities rescued 10 minors — some under 12 — and 17 adults from alleged forced labor at the hotels, where victims worked long hours for little or no pay and were charged for filthy, unsafe lodging.

The complaint also alleges a sex trafficking conspiracy targeting both minors and adults. Prosecutors say sex trafficking was not only permitted at the hotels but "encouraged" and shielded from law enforcement, with victims exploited by traffickers, managers, and staff.

Drug trafficking also allegedly was rampant. Overdoses were frequent, Narcan was kept at the front desk of at least one property, and stairwells were reportedly littered with needles, according to the complaint.

One defendant is accused of conspiring to defraud the U.S. by staging a fake 2022 robbery to secure a fraudulent U visa for another defendant. U visas are set aside for victims of certain crimes who have suffered abuse and are helpful to law enforcement in criminal investigations.

The affidavit also details alleged smuggling arrangements to bring individuals from India into the U.S. illegally and transporting aliens to Washington state to obtain fraudulent driver's licenses.

Authorities seized more than $565,000 in cash and filed notices to prevent the sale or transfer of hotel properties. Illicit drugs were also confiscated.

U.S. Attorney Lesley Woods called the alleged crimes "evil" and pledged that coordinated law enforcement efforts will "root it out."

"There is no evil greater than the evil that seeks to trap, oppress, and exploit human beings for profit or pleasure," Woods said in a statement.

The FBI urged anyone with information to contact its Omaha field office, emphasizing the victim-centered approach to dismantling human trafficking networks.