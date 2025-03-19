'Dogequest' Website Claimed to Target Tesla Owners

A new website labeled "Dogequest" in a long list of media reports is said to be targeting Tesla vehicle owners. However, the site link from several search engines appears to be broken. Or it could have been hacked and altered. Either way, the website does not seem to be fully functional.

Google's search engine displays 'dogeque.st' when attempting to locate the site, and the attached descriptor reads, "DOGEQUEST is the ultimate hub for enthusiasts of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)!"

404 Media was among the first to report that the website may have been intended to dox — publishing the names of people with a malicious intent — Tesla owners. A map the site is claimed to have earlier shown pinpointed locations where it was presumed Tesla owners lived.

Despite a myriad of references and cross-references from a variety of media sources, none appear to link to the original claimed functional "Dogequest" website.

There was enough emotion behind the apparent attempt to set up the website that Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, responded to a post about it on X.

"Encouraging destruction of Teslas throughout the country is extreme domestic terrorism!!" Musk wrote.

Tesla vehicles and owners, along with Musk, have been targeted in a variety of ways, including firebombings, as activists upset with Musk's leadership of DOGE hit a fever pitch.